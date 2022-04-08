The three most demanded professionals for the metaverse

The metaverse it is a shared virtual world. In this parallel reality, users can create an avatar and travel and interact in the immersive virtual world.

The metaverse brings a new framework in which the business possibilities have multiplied. Like the digitization process, the metaverse is creating new hybrid job opportunities require different skills.

That is why the professions that are most in demand in the metaverse are these three:

Metaverse Ecosystem Developer:

The metaverse it is not something that arises by itself, since an entire ecosystem has to be built around it. From sensors to laws or regulations. The world is complex and digitizing it even more so.

Hardware Engineers:

Hardware engineers will also be one of the professions in metaverse most wanted. This is because it will not only be based on code, games and applications. Basically operate in a three-dimensional environment permanently available in the development of new devices.

AR and VR software engineer:

Organizations need thousands of software engineers with skills in both technologies to develop the next computing platform, software, and applications for the future. metaverse.