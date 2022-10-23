The three most valued hospitals in Spain to treat mental health

This week the data from the annual Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) has been published, detailing the assessment of each hospital in Spain, public or private, according to a series of parameters that are put to the test in more than 6,000 surveys of people in the medical field , including patients.

The results generate a ranking of the best hospitals in Spain at a generic level and also framed in each specialty, up to a total of 26 medical disciplines.

In the specialty of Psychiatry, there are three centers that stand out above the rest, two in Madrid and one in Barcelona, ​​all public.

1. Gregorio Marañón Hospital – Madrid



The Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid is the first on the list, with the maximum score of 10,000, in terms of mental health. Its institute of psychiatry is an eminence within this branch of medicine in our country.

The center “provides global mental health carepublic and free, to children, adolescents and adults with mental health problems, or at risk of having them, and their families”, details the hospital on its website.

Their “innovative form of management” allows them to provide “comprehensive, personalized and adequate health care”, in addition to “developing research and providing excellent teaching”.

2. Hospital Clinic of Barcelona



Second on the list is the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​with 8,063 in the final score in psychiatry.

As part of the center’s Institute of Neurosciences, the service cares for “patients with mental disorders who belong to the area of ​​the Esquerra de l’Eixamplewithin the area of ​​influence of the Hospital Clínic, which includes some 540,000 inhabitants».

As it is a benchmark in the city, it also covers other patients from the rest of Catalonia with specific mental illnesses.

3. University Hospital of La Paz



La Paz Hospital, which is the leader in a total of 12 medical specialty areas, is third according to data from the latest MRS.

The hospital complex located to the north of the Spanish capital integrates “a multi-professional team (psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, mental health nurses, MIR, PIR and EIR residents, social workers, occupational therapists, administrative assistants, monitors and others) that care for people with mental disorders both in the hospital and in Mental Health Centers», they indicate on their website.

Its mission, they detail, is the “implementation of a network of hospital and community services, capable of providing all the therapeutic programs and interventionsrehabilitative, and preventive, that are supported by scientific evidence, and guided by principles of equity, comprehensiveness, continuity, and accessibility».

For the preparation of this health reputation report, more than 6,526 surveys to doctors, nurses, patient associations, health journalists, hospital managers, nursing managers, members of the public health administration, hospital pharmacy managers and managers of pharmaceutical companies. In addition, more than 3,010 objective indicators of 2,912 clinical services have been evaluated.