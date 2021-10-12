The Three Musketeers, 2 new films coming with Eva Green and Vincent Cassel – Magazine

In recent times the world of cinema has been looking with particular interest at the creation of new versions of the classics of literature and therefore it is not surprising that in France they are developing two films related to ‘The Three Musketeers’, an appendix novel written by Alexandre Dumas in collaboration with Auguste Maquet. The two adaptations in question are titled ‘Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan’ and ‘Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady’ and boast a very respectable cast: first and foremost Eva Green (‘Casino Royale’, ‘Penny Dreadful’) and Vincent Cassel (‘The Black Swan’, ‘The Murderer’s Promise’), as well as Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘Hill House’, ‘Dracula’). There will also be room for the first black musketeer in the history of France, a character who really existed but does not appear in the book of Dumas and Marquet.

The Three Musketeers

Published in installments in the newspaper Le Siècle and then collected in a single volume in 1844, ‘The Three Musketeers’ met with enormous and lasting success. The adventures of the Gascon D’Artagnan and the musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos have now entered the collective imagination. Fame has led to a number of adaptations: there are around twenty for the big screen (the first as early as 1909), plus a musical, a comic and three animated TV series. Some versions were relatively faithful to the original letter, others worked with imagination, in one case even staging flying galleons (in the 2011 film), but always retaining the fascination for the musketeers’ sense of honor, their ardor a little braggart and court intrigues in King Louis XIII’s France.









The two new adaptations

The screenplay of the two films currently in production bears the signature of Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière, an artistic couple who have been working together for some time and who wrote, among other things, the films ‘Dinner with friends’, ‘The best is yet to come’ and ‘The immortal’ (the film with Jean Reno protagonist, not the one of the same name by and with Marco D’Amore). The direction was instead entrusted to Martin Bourboulon, who made his debut behind the camera in 2015 thanks to the romantic and bittersweet comedy ‘O mamma o papa’, in 2016 he directed the sequel and is now finishing the post production of ‘Eiffel’, a biographical drama about the engineer Gustave Eiffel, famous for having designed and built the tower of the same name in Paris (released in waiting rooms in 2021).

In the cast of the two films, which will be shot at the same time, there are the aforementioned Eva Green (who plays Milady), Vincent Cassel (Athos) e Oliver Jackson-Cohen (the Duke of Buckingham), to which they are added Francois Civil (D’Artagnan), Pio Marmai (Porthos), Romain Duris (Aramis), Louis Garrel (King Louis XII), Vicky Krieps (Queen Anne of Austria) e Lyna Khoudri (Constance Bonacieux). Other high-caliber characters, such as the cardinal Richelieu, have yet to be assigned, but we know that the new adaptations will introduce one that actually existed, but which does not appear in Dumas’s work: it is Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in French history.









Speaking of the ‘Three Musketeers’ with flying galleons, here’s the trailer

