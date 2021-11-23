The Three Musketeers are back, with Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, in Italy with Notorious

The Three Musketeers, the adventure par excellence based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, will return to theaters in 2023, in a diptych whose release dates have already been announced in France and which will also arrive in Italy distributed by Notorious Pictures.

Produced by Dimitri Rassam and Pathé, in co-production with M6 Films, Constantin Film and DeAPlaneta, The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan And The Three Musketeers – Milady will be released in French cinemas respectively on April 5, 2023 and the December 13, 2023.

Exceptional cast, and in fact the date of the first is perhaps still to be taken as provisional, because with such a parterre de roi it is legitimate to think of a sumptuous red carpet in Cannes.

In the role of D’Artagnan we find François Civil, already seen in Frank by Lenny Abrahamson and alongside Juliette Binoche My best profile, as well as in Cannes this year out of competition with the tough Polar BAC North, available on Netflix.

At his side, Athos will be Vincent Cassel, Aramis will have the face of Romain Duris, Porthos that of Pio Marmaï (male protagonist of the film that won the Golden Lion in Venice 78 Anna’s choice).

Under the crown of His Majesty Louis XIV we will find Louis Garrel, Queen Anne of Austria will be Vicky Krieps (The hidden thread, Old), the sweet Costanza instead Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch).

Finally, the perfidious and beautiful Milady will have the mysterious charm of Eva Green, and truly it is impossible to think of a better cast choice.

The Three Musketeers, a timeless classic

It has had dozens of film versions, the most famous probably being that of George Sidney, with Gene Kelly Acrobatic D’Artagnan, accompanied by Van Heflin, June Allyson and Lana Turner, magnetic Milady.

Another diptych was that instead of Richard Lester, made in the first half of the seventies, with Michael York, Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain, Raquel Welch and Faye Dunaway, two films in which you can see all the talent of that magnificent director that was Lester.

Here behind the camera we find Martin Bourboulon, director of the romantic blockbuster Eiffel which in one month of programming in France has grossed almost 10 million euros.

Appointment with the adventure for April 2023. Will there be a cinema behind the Carmelite convent?