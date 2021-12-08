The three new Stellantis platforms – Auto World

STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive: Stellantis officially unveiled the three new technological platforms protagonists of the software strategy announced by the group. They will debut in 2024, and will be rolled out at scale across Stellantis’ four vehicle platforms over the next two years. “With the three brand new technology platforms based on artificial intelligence coming in 2024, implemented on the four STLA vehicle platforms, we will exploit the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles “commented Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Let’s start with the STLA Brain. It is a technology platform with a completely ‘over the air’ capacity with 30 addressed modules, much more flexible than the current 10 modules. It is a service-oriented structure fully integrated with the cloud, which connects the electronic control units inside the vehicle with the high-performance central computer of the car via high-speed data – the main advantage is that it allows software developers to quickly create and update functions and services without waiting for the launch of new hardware, through OTA updates that they drastically reduce costs for customers and for Stellantis, simplify maintenance for the user and maintain vehicle residual values. The STLA Brain is the platform that Stellantis itself defines “The new electrical / electronic and software architecture as the heart of the transformation into customer-centric services”.

The platform will also debut in 2024 STLA SmartCockpit. We are talking about an architecture created precisely on the STLA Brain, which will integrate perfectly with the digital lives of the vehicle occupants to create a customizable ‘third space’. This platform, powered by the Mobile Drive joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn, offers applications based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as navigation, voice assistance, the e-commerce market and payment services. Final remarks on the STLA AutoDrive, developed in collaboration with BMW, which will offer autonomous driving capabilities of level 2, level 2+ and level 3 and will be continuously updated OTA.