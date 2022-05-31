The three phrases for which Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for defamation

In mid-April the trial began for the lawsuit imposed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After a month and a half in which the two parties have presented their arguments, the jury of the court in Fairfax, Virginia (United States), is now deliberating his decision.

Depp claims 50 million dollars (about 47 million euros) in compensation for the article that Heard published in Washington Post in the year 2018. In the aforementioned article, Amber Heard recounted the abuse received by some of her ex-partners, but at no time did she mention the popular actor. However, Depp and his lawyers argue that it was clear that the article was about him.





Video





LV_All the keys to understanding the Jhonny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial





Specifically, as the interpreter has demanded before the Fairfax jury, there are three statements that Heard wrote in Washington Post in which it is evident that he is referring to Johnny Depp. These three sentences are as follows:

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the anger of our culture. That has to change.”

“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”

“I had the rare benefit of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”





read also

The vanguard

The three phrases with which Heard has countersued Depp for defamation

For her part, the actress has countered her ex-husband’s lawsuit with a complaint in which she claims 100 million dollars (about 94 million euros) because Adam Waldman, who was Johnny Depp’s lawyer, argued in TheDailyMail in 2020 that Amber Heard’s accusations were false. Although these statements did not come directly from the mouth of Johnny Depp, the actress assures that Waldman spoke on behalf of the actor.

These are the statements that Adam Waldman made and that the actress considers defamatory:

“Amber Heard and her friends in the media use the false accusations of sexual violence as a sword and as a shield, depending on their needs. They have selected some of her ‘facts’ of sexual violence as the sword, throwing it at the public and Mr Depp”.

“This was just an ambush, a hoax. Mr. Depp was set up by calling the police, but the first attempt was unsuccessful. The officers went to the penthouses, searched and interviewed them thoroughly, and left after no see no damage to face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled some wine and messed up the place, cleared their stories under the direction of an attorney and a publicist, and then made a second 911 call.”

“We have reached the beginning of the end of the abuse hoax launched by Mrs. Heard against Johnny Depp.”



Amber Heard during the Fairfax trial Jim Watson/AP

Today, and after hearing both parties and all the witnesses and evidence they have provided, the jury is determining whether these two claims are valid or not and whether they agree with either of them, both or none.

In the decision, the members of the jury have a form in which they have to answer “yes” or “no” to questions related to whether they believe that the actor defamed the actress and vice versa. The form contains the same questions for each of the six statements above.





read also

Judith Del Rio

In the Fairfax trial, the place where the newspaper is domiciled Washington Post, the last word will have the jury. However, the possibility that one of the two parties, regardless of the verdict, may want to repeat the trial in California cannot be ruled out. The reason is that both of them are registered in this state and whoever loses could try to appeal the decision of the Fairfax jury to improve her position, or even mistrial.



Deliberations begin in libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s trial against the newspaper ‘The Sun’ in 2020

The trial in Fairfax is not the first that has pitted Heard against Depp. Less than two years ago, Johnny Depp lost another libel case against the newspaper. The Sunwhom the actor sued because as a result of Amber Heard’s testimony, the newspaper branded him a “wife beater”.

In that trial, Amber Heard only attended as a witness and in her statement before the High Court in London, Heard assured that Depp abused drugs and alcohol and revealed that he threatened her with death. Moreover, the actress detailed up to 14 situations of extreme violence, of which the judge gave 12 of those stories as true.



American actor Johnny Depp upon arrival at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (United Kingdom) in 2020 EFE

Depp and Heard met while shooting the movie The Rum Diary in 2011 and married four years later. Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2016 and they have been immersed in this court battle ever since.