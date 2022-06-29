Entertainment

The three risky outfits of Ana Bárbara with which she sweeps Instagram

Singer Ana Bárbara, whose real name is Altagracia Ugalde Mota, is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actress, choreographer and producer. Of her extensive career, it is worth mentioning winning the Latin Grammy in 2005 and having been nominated for a Grammy in 2006, having a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame. On top of all this, the complex artist is a real sensation in Instagram where he has almost 3 million followers.

Ana Barbara It is part of the reality show La Academia created by the Italian producer Giorgio Aresu and produced by TV Azteca. The television program seeks to train professional singers, in which the students selected after having completed the casting stage demonstrate their talent through weekly concerts that take place every Sunday. The most empathetic jury of the program uploads every day to her Instagram account the looks that she presents in each gala.

