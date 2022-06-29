The three risky outfits of Ana Bárbara with which she sweeps Instagram

Singer Ana Bárbara, whose real name is Altagracia Ugalde Mota, is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actress, choreographer and producer. Of her extensive career, it is worth mentioning winning the Latin Grammy in 2005 and having been nominated for a Grammy in 2006, having a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame. On top of all this, the complex artist is a real sensation in Instagram where he has almost 3 million followers.

Ana Barbara It is part of the reality show La Academia created by the Italian producer Giorgio Aresu and produced by TV Azteca. The television program seeks to train professional singers, in which the students selected after having completed the casting stage demonstrate their talent through weekly concerts that take place every Sunday. The most empathetic jury of the program uploads every day to her Instagram account the looks that she presents in each gala.

In the year 1993, Ana Barbara, became the “Face of the Herald of Mexico” and the “Ambassador of the Ranchera Song”, which led her to sing for Pope John Paul II during his visit to Mexico that year. In 1994 she signed a contract with the Fonovisa record company and released her first production called “Ana Barbara“, which sold more than 100,000 copies.

Singer Ana Barbara knows that its lyrics are well accepted in the LGBT+ community, as they reflect many of its members’ experiences. Her popularity is such that it is not uncommon to be a constant guest at the Pride parades in June or to be crowned queen of Gay Pride.

In La Academia, as a jury, she is characterized by her positive and maternal attitude with the contestants. He has also stood out for posting images of himself on his Twitter account. Instagram that keep you connected with your audience. Ana Barbara It has more than 2.9 million followers who know even the smallest details of the singer.