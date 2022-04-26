The three scenarios of the future of COVID, according to Pfizer

The pandemic continues its course after more than two years in our lives and, despite the lifting of restrictions (the most recent, the elimination of the mask mandatory indoors), cases continue to accumulate around the world. Similarly, new versions of the virus appear. Following Omicron’s expansion, he is now a sublineage of it, known as XEwhich is beginning to gain presence in several countries, including Spain.

Some of these new variants can partially avoid vaccinationsso it is unknown how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the coming months. From Pfizer, the first company to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, evaluate the three possible scenarios that we can face. Within the seminar ‘Vaccines, a success story’those responsible have exposed the most likely situations.

The first of these scenarios, as indicated by the Senior Vice President and Global Medical Director of Pzifer Vaccines, Luis Jodar, is regional eradication. This is the most positive of all, but also the most unlikely in the short term. It would imply its total disappearance in some areas of the world, with a greater possibility in those with more resources. would require a universal vaccine that will stop the mutations of the virus.

Most possible scenarios

A second scenario is one in which the disease enters a situation of endemic with moderate evolutionary potential. According to the director of Pfizer, this would mean the application of new regular booster doseat least for the people of higher risk. The pandemic as such would continue, although with a relatively low and stable incidence, no big waves and low severity and mortality.

Finally, Jodar talks about a situation where she is a endemic-epidemic disease. In it, the company’s medical director considers that he would enter an endemic phase, but with a increased potential for periodic new shoots to appear, as well as different mutations. “If this happens, it will be necessary to periodic administration to all age groups of booster doses adapted to the new mutations until a universal vaccine is developed”, explains Jodar.