The three teams that tempt the MVP

It seemed that he was staying with the Green Bay Packers, but Aaron Rodgers now doubts and has a couple of NFL franchises in his sights.

After an excellent 2021-22 season of the National Football League (NFL) of the Green Bay Packerswhere they disappointingly lost at Playoffs in view of San Francisco 49ersit was time to focus on the future of his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

With a current contract, the quarterback announced that he would take a not so long time to decide what to do: Stay in Green Bay, ask for a transfer or retire. One month from Super Bowl LVI which marked the end of the campaign, there is still no resolution.

However, this Friday it seems that the whole situation became complicated and uncertain again. Until then, it was believed that, according to multiple reports, the player who was MVP in the last two years was inclined to return to the Packers for another year with a millionaire contract They were already negotiating.

However, according to Ian Rapoport’s sources of NFL Network, Rodgers is really “split” or undecided on where he wants to play in 2022. Despite the franchise’s optimism in retaining him, the #12 has questions and twists about what he wants.

The teams tempting Aaron Rodgers

Following this news, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, reported that A-Rod sees the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans as options if he leaves Wisconsin. Apparently, the QB has deals already done with a couple of AFC teamsand but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the packing franchise has not received any offer so far.