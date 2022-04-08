The three tools that Bill Gates always has in his office at work

Bill Gates, beyond being the founder of Microsoft, is also an avid reader, as he demonstrates on his personal blog, Gates Notes. That’s why it’s not surprising that each year his reading lists generate great anticipation among followers and include multiple topical publications. In fact, he attaches so much importance to learn new things daily who spends at least an hour reading some of his selections.

His routine is very marked to make the most of the days and better perform his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For example, she starts her mornings by activating her body and doing some cardio exercises, while throughout the day divide your tasks into periods of five and ten minutes to avoid distractions and be more efficient.

But these are not his only hobbies. As he has revealed in an interview in Vanity Fair and collects GQ, Gates always has three specific tools in his office to get the most out of his workday. The tycoon assures that with these articles he can not only work better, they also help him develop new skills and even take a break when you need it.

Concentration and efficiency

As we said before, her passion for reading derives from her work. For this reason, in his office there can never be a lack of good collection of books both fiction and non-fiction. During the conversation, he admitted that sometimes he bets on recommendations from his children or friends that help him relax. “The Catcher in the Rye when he was in school. He is still one of my favorites and I have many memories of the author at home,” says Heraldo USA.

The second most prized item is a deck of Bridge cards. As he has explained on other occasions, this game allows him to develop strategic thinking and think of possible tactics to win, which makes you clear your mind and even have new ideas for your business.

Finally, how could it be otherwise, technology is also present in his office. To work as comfortably as possible, it has three computer screens fully synchronized that allow you to perform your tasks efficiently and have many programs open without having to switch tabs.