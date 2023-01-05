Xbox announced the three games that will be free to play these days through the Xbox Game Pass subscription.





Xbox returns to present its usual promotion of Free Game Days with an unmissable opportunity to enjoy three video games for a limited time of enormous category and, in case you want to acquire them definitively, they can be purchased at a huge discount.











The three unmissable games that can be played for free on Xbox for a limited time

All users who have an active subscription to xbox game pass They will be able to access these three games for free for a limited time. From this Thursday, January 5 until midnight on Sunday, January 8 they can be played without restrictions and, in addition, they can be purchased permanently at discounts thanks to Free Game Days.

The three games that can be played for free are:

cricket 22

The quintessential cricket game presents its new edition and is free to play for the next four days.

for the king

A strategic RPG that combines tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms.

saints row

The iconic franchise returns to the scene with this tremendous game that can be enjoyed free of charge for the next few days.











Discounts on Xbox Free Game Days titles

During these days of the weekend, cricket 22, for the king Y saints row It can be played for free through the Xbox Game Pass subscription, but also, during that same period, the three games can be purchased permanently at a discount for the Free Game Days promotion.

cricket 22

Standard Edition: ($714 ARS) (free game days)

for the king

Standard Edition 75% off: ($89.75 ARS) (free game days)

saints row

Standard Edition: ($3,999 ARS) (free game days)











