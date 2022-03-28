The three unusual teams in international competitions that seek the playoff in Asia

2022-03-28
The Asian Qualifiers They have defined the four classifieds that will compete Qatar World Cup 2022 and they are just waiting to meet the Asian repechage.
So far for the Group A the selections of Iran and South Korea they can have complete peace of mind, since both have their ticket insured for the next World Cup tournament, although the third place in that group that will play a duel against Australia for the continental playoff spot.
Iranians and South Koreans are already with the ticket in hand to be able to face the world and precisely those of South Korea They will play their last game of the tie against the United Arab Emirateswho have lost two games in a row, but are currently third in their sector.
However, Iraq also remains in the bidding and after having defeated the UAEnow they will seek to win again, this time against Syriaa cast that did not have a favorable trajectory, since they barely managed to add a victory in the nine duels they have starred in.
THE THINGS IN GROUP B
The australian national team He already has his place secured for the continental playoff match. However, his rival is not clear, because in addition to United Arab Emirates and Iraqadds Lebanonas one of the possible contenders for reclassification, combined that he has six points in his bag.
Now, only the last date of these qualifiers remains so that one of these three teams can ensure their presence in the playoffs and face Australiawhich after closes without a win in its last two games, finished third in Group B, behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.
It should be noted that the winner of the Asian playoff between Australia vs. United Arab Emirates / Iraq or Lebanonwill play the intercontinental playoff against the squad of Conmebol.
THE MATCHES (Tuesday, March 29)
Iran vs. Lebanon, 5:30 a.m.
Syria vs. Iraq, 7:45 a.m.
United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea, 7:45 a.m.