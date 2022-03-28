The three unusual teams in international competitions that seek the playoff in Asia

2022-03-28

The Asian Qualifiers They have defined the four classifieds that will compete Qatar World Cup 2022 and they are just waiting to meet the Asian repechage.

So far for the Group A the selections of Iran and South Korea they can have complete peace of mind, since both have their ticket insured for the next World Cup tournament, although the third place in that group that will play a duel against Australia for the continental playoff spot.

Iranians and South Koreans are already with the ticket in hand to be able to face the world and precisely those of South Korea They will play their last game of the tie against the United Arab Emirateswho have lost two games in a row, but are currently third in their sector.