The three useful steps to relaunch the global vaccination plan

It’s been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic entered our lives. In recent days, the war in Ukraine, in which Intersos is also directly involved in guaranteeing health care for refugees in Poland and Moldova, has diverted the attention of the media and public opinion from the pandemic. But the emergency, as your newspaper often reminds us, is far from over. In recent months, the Omicron variant has produced a new surge in infections. And above all, even today, while the opening of the countries of the North of the world to the full sharing of available care is still very timid, we observe conditions of unacceptable inequality in the usability of essential health services, tests, medicines, equipment and health personnel, but also in the access to the most important barrier against the virus: vaccination.

At the beginning of February 2022, only 13.5% of the target population in the poorest countries in the world had been vaccinated with at least one dose compared with 69% in the richest countries. Turning the page may seem, and is, a titanic challenge, which includes complex debates, starting with the one on the temporary suspension of patents, on which the Europe-African Union summit last February still postponed an expected and necessary decision and recent steps forward. at WTO they are to be verified and consolidated. However, there are also other roads that urgently need to be followed and on which both the Italian Government and the European Union can accelerate.

The same summit confirmed financial support and agreements to help significantly increase the number of doses delivered to African countries: now it is necessary to turn vaccines into vaccinations. The Covax initiative, led by Gavi Cepi Oms and Unicef, created to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, is today the main tool for supporting global vaccination and building an infrastructure that will remain the heritage of individual systems national health, also supporting new immunization campaigns.

For Intersos, our organization at the forefront of emergency situations, launching a program to support Covax was a natural and proper decision. In 2021, starting with Yemen, Nigeria and Burkina Faso, we launched an intervention package based on four pillars: community activation, information to the population, management and support of the cold chain, direct administration of vaccines.

As we can testify in the countries where Intersos is operational, the initiative is still hampered by a series of ‘bottlenecks’ that do not allow the vaccination campaign to run smoothly. Batch shipments are irregular, with reduced planning times, and this impacts on the logistics of administration, on the storage of doses and also on the recruitment and training of operators. Countries receive lots with a very short expiry which leaves little time for distribution, and to this is added the coexistence of different products with variable management procedures. Progress in fits and starts makes preparation difficult and decreases the effectiveness of the awareness campaigns that must be carried out immediately after vaccination operations.

The storage capacity of the cold chain is still limited and rampant misinformation affects hesitation and access to vaccination. To change pace you need to act on three levers. First of all, the financial resources, quickly realizing the commitments made. Covax needs to continue to be funded to increase the number of doses available and sufficient and planned funds are provided to ensure the effective implementation of the vaccination campaign in the countries of intervention. Secondly, logistics: improving the scheduling of shipments based on the absorption capacities of individual countries and increasing the capacities of the cold chain. And finally, information and communication to the population.

Vaccine inoculation is just the last link in a very long and complex chain, just think that we operate in areas that can only be reached by helicopter. For this reason, the full involvement and awareness of the communities, which only a strong presence in the field can guarantee, represents a fundamental element to guarantee the success of the vaccination campaign and the definitive exit from the pandemic emergency at a global level.

