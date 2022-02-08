the three ways to get it

How to take advantage of the big incentives provided by the 2022 Window Bonus. All the access routes you can take to get it.

2022 Fixtures Bonusthis provision also finds its place in the long list of subsidies designed by the Government both to revive the economy – in particular that of construction – and to help low-income families who need to carry out very specific jobs in home.

With regard to the 2022 Window Bonus, as you can guess it is a way to be able to replace the windows of your home with more modern structures that are better able to guarantee thermal insulation of your home environment.

To be able to have access to the 2022 Window Bonus it is possible to pursue three ways:

Ecobonus;

Super bonus 110%;

Restructuring Bonus;

Bonus Infissi 2022, how to request it

Super bonus 110%: in this case, a reimbursement is obtained on the entire expense incurred, even if specific parameters are required. For example, it is also necessary to have carried out at least one type of different work at home, such as the installation of the thermal coat or the efficiency of your heating system.

If your home (the condominium in the case of an apartment) is promoted by at least two energy classes, the refund is triggered.

Eco-bonus: by choosing this option, the total discount on the outlay is 50%. In addition to windows and fixtures, the subsidy also covers roller shutters, shutters, sun blinds, for a spending limit set at 60 thousand euros.

With Superbonus and Ecobonus there is also the Restructuring Bonus

And even here it is required to demonstrate that you have given rise to an efficiency of the energy class of your home. To take advantage of the discount, it is included in your tax return with four equal installments for as many years. Another way is to have a discount by transferring the credit or on the invoice.

Finally there is the Restructuring Bonus: here too the deduction is 50%, but without the obligation of having to carry out at least one main intervention in parallel.

The expenditure ceiling, which should not be underestimated, drops to 48 thousand euros compared to the Ecobonus and is granted as a reimbursement of personal income tax in ten equivalent installments for the same number of years following the acceptance of the request. Or, even in this case, it is possible to obtain either the transfer of the credit or a discount on the invoice.