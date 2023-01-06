The Three Wise Men have arrived in Chivas! The reinforcements appear registered and will be able to play in the debut against Monterrey in the Clausura 2023

For Chivas de Guadalajara there is good news prior to the match that they will hold in Matchday 1 against Monterrey in the debut for the Closing Tournament 2023, since its three reinforcements will be able to take part if the strategist so wishes Veljko Paunović from the start or as substitutes, since they appear registered on the official website of Liga MX.

Until the night of this Thursday, January 5, on the official website of Mexican soccer, the elements that returned to the Sacred Flock for this new campaign they were not part of the squad, which is why it is striking that just one day before they make their appearance in the contest, they have with their respective registration as well as the respective number that they will carry to seek to contribute their best qualities to the objectives of the institution.

Victor Guzmán, Daniel Ríos and Ronaldo Cisneros are all set to be considered as options at Chivas, Although everything indicates that only Pocho would start, however, it works against him that he barely had a few days of training, the same as Ríos, although his This position seems to be one of the most required in this squad that also does not have Alexis Vega at his best.

On the other hand, the case of Ronaldo Cisneros is very particular, since he could not play on the tour of Spain due to stomach problems and in the Sky Cup It was not taken into account either because they could not register him for the friendly contest, so the attacker, who was shaping up to be the starter before the departure of Ángel Zaldívar and José Juan Macias injured, also have a scenario against them, and it is precisely with Daniel Ríos and Santiago Ormeño with whom he will fight for a place in the 11 star.

Chivas vs. Monterrey: When, what time and how to watch LIVE?

It will be this Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:10 p.m., Central Mexico time, that Guadalajara will make its appearance in the Clasuara 2023. Because the commitment will be played on the field of the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, the commitment between Monterrey and rojiblancos It will be exclusive for the Fox Sports Premium signal. Remember that you can follow all the details through Rebaño Pasión.

