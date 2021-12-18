The last session of the week had not started well for the European stock exchanges. We had imagined that it would be a difficult day. The last session of the week is not the traders’ favorite to buy, especially if it is Friday 17th and it is the day of the 3 witches. With these premises, there were all the conditions for a difficult session for the equity markets.

The situation has become difficult since the start of the last trading day of the week, the one that precedes the octave of Christmas. The main European markets opened lower conditioned by the heavy closing of the Nasdaq index on Thursday evening. The Ftse Mib index followed the rest of the EU stock exchanges and opened with a marked decline. The major index of Piazza Affari by mid-session was already down by almost one point. The threshold of 26,500 points tried to contain the fall in values ​​but in the very early afternoon the support was broken. At that point, Piazza Affari risked falling together with the other European lists.

Thus up to three quarters of the session the three witches hit the stock exchanges at risk of catastrophe with Piazza Affari close to collapse. But a half miracle happened when Wall Street opened. As traders braced for the crash, the Nasdaq reversed the trend after a weak start and began to recover. This was enough to trigger purchases on European lists which have recovered some ground, avoiding an almost inevitable collapse.

At the end of the session conditioned by the three witches, many of the lists of the Old Continent limited the losses to below one percentage point. Even the London Stock Exchange closed with a gain of 0.1%. The worst was the Paris Square which finished down 1.1%. The German stock market lost 0.6% while the Euro Stoxx 50 index lost just under 1%.

Thud of Diasorin

Without the release of the Nasdaq for Piazza Affari it would have been a very bitter end of the week. After the breach of the support at 26,500 points, prices were headed towards 26,000 points risking a catastrophic session. Instead, at the end of the session, the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed losing an acceptable 0.6%. Prices stopped at 26,617 points, recovering the threshold of 26,500 points. Only sixteen out of 40 blue chips finished higher. The best was Amplifon, which gained 2%, the worst was Diasorin, which fell by 10%. Traders began to sell heavily after the business plan was released.

