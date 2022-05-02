The three-year training course in General Medicine of ATS della Montagna produces the first seven graduates

Seven are the first graduates of the three-year training course in General Medicine at the ATS della Montagna Center. A day of celebration last April 22 for Giacomo Barazzetti, Ilenia Bazzana, Benedetta Faustinelli, Leonardo Manca, Francesca Monchieri, Francesca Morcelli and Terzo Righini.

Five of them (3 in Valtellina Alto Lario and 2 in Vallecamonica) are already working as General Practitioners in the territory of the Mountain Agency with a reduced ceiling to 650 patients, which will soon be increased to 1500. Concrete help and precious in this historical moment to face, as it is now known, the shortage of doctors, especially in some territorial areas.

The strategic management of the Mountain ATS congratulates the new professionals, recalling that the 4th three-year period 2021/2024 started on 29 April. There are 13 new trainees who started their training course with a remote session held by Polis. On 10 May, however, the first training event in attendance will take place at the Aprica Congress Center.

The three-year post-graduate course, mandatory for becoming a General Practitioner, which started in April 2019, takes place thanks to the support of the ASSTs and the General Practitioners of the area, in particular as regards the practical training, while all the theoretical sessions are held at the Didactic Poles in Vallecamonica (in Breno) and in Valtellina, under the coordination of doctor Tiziana Panzera.