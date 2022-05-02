Health

The three-year training course in General Medicine of ATS della Montagna produces the first seven graduates

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Seven are the first graduates of the three-year training course in General Medicine at the ATS della Montagna Center. A day of celebration last April 22 for Giacomo Barazzetti, Ilenia Bazzana, Benedetta Faustinelli, Leonardo Manca, Francesca Monchieri, Francesca Morcelli and Terzo Righini.

Five of them (3 in Valtellina Alto Lario and 2 in Vallecamonica) are already working as General Practitioners in the territory of the Mountain Agency with a reduced ceiling to 650 patients, which will soon be increased to 1500. Concrete help and precious in this historical moment to face, as it is now known, the shortage of doctors, especially in some territorial areas.

The strategic management of the Mountain ATS congratulates the new professionals, recalling that the 4th three-year period 2021/2024 started on 29 April. There are 13 new trainees who started their training course with a remote session held by Polis. On 10 May, however, the first training event in attendance will take place at the Aprica Congress Center.

The three-year post-graduate course, mandatory for becoming a General Practitioner, which started in April 2019, takes place thanks to the support of the ASSTs and the General Practitioners of the area, in particular as regards the practical training, while all the theoretical sessions are held at the Didactic Poles in Vallecamonica (in Breno) and in Valtellina, under the coordination of doctor Tiziana Panzera.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Modena, the gym for little sick people “A useful and unique project”

8 mins ago

Insomnia, weakness and difficulty in making certain movements could be due to the excess of this mineral and not to Parkinson’s

32 mins ago

Is a new wave of covid-19 coming to the US in the summer? This says Birx

42 mins ago

Longevity diet, what to eat to live long. Science says so

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button