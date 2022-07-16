The thrill of a double Emmy nomination

At 24 years old, he has already carried out several jobs in which he has shown that he has a gargantuan talent and this has been recognized by the public.

Now let the Emmy nominations and Sydney Sweeney’s name appear twice as a candidate, it is something that excites anyone.

If on top of that we put a phone call to his mother in between, we have everything for a viral, emotional video and that reconciles you with the interpretive awards that many deny but that everyone wants.

The young actress has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for euphoria, and Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries for Thand White Lotus, both HBO Max series.

It has been the actress herself who has shared the video on Instagram, with a message of thanks to the American Television Academy, which awards the prizes and, incidentally, to the two characters who have given her a glory that has been working for a long time: CassieEuphoria) and Olivia (The White Lotus).

“It is an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many people. I am very proud of both series and grateful to everyone who is part of them. But the most important thing is, Mom, I love you, we have achieved it, after many comings and goings. Thanks thanks”.

Eye, 24 years and the future at his feet. The new generation of Hollywood can now add one more name to the Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and company…

By the way, look at the list of congratulations in the comments, because the verified ones are endless. And it is that, in addition to being a great actress, everyone agrees that Sydney Sweeney is a wonderful aunt. She has it all to rock.

