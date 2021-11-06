News

The thriller movie on TV: “Devil’s Knot

devil's knot

The thriller film tonight on TV: “Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise” Saturday 6 November 2021 at 21:20 on Rai 4

Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise (Devil’s Knot) is a 2013 film directed by Atom Egoyan and starring Reese Witherspoon, Colin Firth and Alessandro Nivola.

The film is based on the true story, told by Mara Leveritt in the book Devil’s Knot: The True Story of the West Memphis Three, of three teenagers, known as the “West Memphis Three”, wrongly accused of the murder of three children and released after 18 years in prison.

In 1993, in the small, religious town of West Memphis, Arkansas, three eight-year-olds disappear from their neighborhood. After a long search, their bodies are found lifeless tied with their shoelaces, beaten and later drowned. The community and the police department are convinced that the killings are attributable to a satanic ritual, due to the violent and sexual nature of the deaths. A month later, three teenagers (Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley Jr.) are arrested and tried despite the lack of evidence.

Director: Atom Egoyan

With Reese Witherspoon, Colin Firth and Alessandro Nivola

