The thriller Nocebo, by Lorcan Finnegan, will premiere at BeyondFest in Los Angeles and in Sitges

09/16/2022 – The film, starring Mark Strong and Eva Green, follows a fashion designer with a mysterious illness

Lorcan Finneganit’s thriller Nocebo is gearing up to have its world premiere at Los Angeles’ BeyondFest on 2 October and its European premiere at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia on 14 October. Finnegan’s previous feature, vivarium starred Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, and centered on a young couple looking for the perfect home, who then find themselves trapped in a mysterious, labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses.

Finnegan’s new effort stars Eve Green (Next ), Mark Strong (Tar, 1917 ), Chai Fonacier (Write About Love), Cathy Belton (herself ) and billie gaddon (cruel) in the leading roles, and revolves around a fashion designer who suffers from a mysterious illness that confounds her doctors and frustrates her husband. Help arrives in the form of a Filipino nanny who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.

Shot on location in Dublin earlier this year, it is based on a script by Garrett Shanley (vivarium, Without Name ).

Nocebo is being produced by Brunella Cocchiglia for Ireland’s Lovely Productions and emily leo for the UK’s Wild Swim Films as well as Filipino outfit Epicmedia Productions Inc, and it is being executive-produced by US-based firm XYZ Films. The project has received the support of Screen Ireland, Media Finance Capital and the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Earlier this week, Variety announced that RLJE Films had acquired the film for a US theatrical release slated for 4 November, followed by a digital release on 22 November. VoD platform Shudder will release the film next year. It has also been acquired by a new Thai distributor, Night Edge Pictures.