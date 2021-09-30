News

the thriller with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto arrives digitally (with a new trailer)

Posted on
With theaters still closed, Warner opted for an exclusive digital release (from Friday, March 5) of the film directed by John Lee Hancock which earned Jared Leto a Golden Globe nomination.

With the rooms still closed, and with the unknown date of their possible reopening, at home Warner they decided not to delay any longer, and to release the thriller Until the last clue in digital exclusive, from next March 5th.
Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and performed by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto (three Oscar-winning actors), the film tells of a provincial policeman (Washington) who returns to Los Angeles and teams up with an arrembante young detective (Malek) to catch a serial killer (Leto, who for this role is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor) and come to terms with his traumatic past. From March 5th until the last clue it will be available for premium purchase and rental on all major digital platforms.
In the cast of this intriguing thriller there are also also Natalie Morales (“Battle of the Sexes”), Terry Kinney (“Mile 22”, “Billions” for TV), Chris Bauer (“Sully”, “The Deuce” for TV), Joris Jarsky (“Bad Blood” for TV), Isabel Arraiza (“Pearson” for TV) e Michael Hyatt (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).
This is a new trailer for Until the Last Clue:

Read also Our interview on the film with John Lee Hancock

