The thriller with Zoë Kravitz to see on HBO Max

hbo max managed to garner a great reputation since the platform was officially launched. From giving people the chance to experience some of the latest big-budget blockbusters at home, to having countless movies and shows to suit just about every taste imaginable, the streaming service seems to make the cost of membership worthwhile.

Having said all that, it may come as a bit of a surprise that the latest film produced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema for the platform isn’t a grand epic adventure with a huge budget and an all-star cast. On the contrary, it is an unpretentious, medium-budget thriller, under the name of kimi with Zoë Kravitz in the title role.

Zoë Kravitz in Kimi – Photo: HBO Max

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (the trilogy Ocean’s, Magic Mike) and written by David Kopp (jurassic-park, spider-man, Mission Impossible), kimi follows the journey of an agoraphobic tech worker named Angela Childs (Kravitz), who works for a tech company behind a new virtual assistant device known as “Kimi.”.

The synopsis explains: “While correcting bug reports, based on recorded messages left by various Kimi users, Angela comes across what appears to be the audio recording of a sexual assault. The protagonist will have no choice but to face her fears.” from the outside world to properly report on the evidence you just found.

The film, while not dystopian or futuristic in any way, presents a world with advanced technology while maintaining a credible current environment. Watch the trailer for kimi next.