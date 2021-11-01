The thrilling tribute for Maradona, at 10 ‘Boca and Gimnasia stop: the show that also moves his daughter in the stands – The video

An exciting tribute on his 61st birthday was staged in Argentina, at the Bombonera stadium, during the Boca Juniors – Gimnasia La Plata match. The image of Diego Armando Maradona with the Boca shirt – of which he was a symbolic player – was placed in the center of the field before kick-off. And the players of the two teams entered the field wearing a shirt with the face of the Pibe de oro. In the stands, his daughter Dalma, also wearing the Boca shirt, could not hold back her tears. And with her hundreds of fans. In the tenth minute of the first half, the referee suspended the game for a great tribute to Maradona. The stadium came together in a single big embrace between flags, choirs, banners, thunderous applause dedicated to “Diego the eternal”, as one of the many signs said. Meanwhile, a number 10 Boca jersey hanging from a group of yellow and blue balloons flew skyward, higher and higher, until it disappeared into darkness. The match ended 1-0 for Gimnasia La Plata, the club that Maradona coached in recent years before undergoing brain surgery.

