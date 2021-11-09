The throwing of the ice then the Maghrebians beat up the Bologna player

They surrounded him and beat him to death, eventually causing him to fracture his jaw. A’aggression brutal that occurred against the football player 19 year old from Bologna attacked by 5 boys of origin Maghrebi outside a nightclub. The boy underwent a very delicate reconstructive surgery on the face, remedying a prognosis of 21 days. The attackers have not yet been identified but, according to reports from Il Resto del Carlino, the police would already have a useful name in their hands for the development of the investigations.

The launch of the ice

It all started late yesterday, Monday 8 November. After playing the match against Cagliari, the footballer – a promising young player from Bologna Calcio’s Primavera – would have gone to celebrate the victory at “Numa”, a nightclub in the Emilian capital. Late at night, just as the evening was in full swing, a group of foreigners would start harassing him by throwing cubes of ice on the table that the 19-year-old had set aside for himself and his friends. The harassment would become more and more insistent to the point that the boy, after trying in vain to pacify them, was forced to request the intervention of the security.

The shock attack

It was a short step from harassment to threats. But from intimidation to beating it was even more so. Given the hint, the footballer has well thought of leaving the club early to go home. Around 5 in the morning, while awaiting the arrival of his parents, he was surrounded by the herd. The five foreigners – probably of Maghreb nationality – attacked the 19-year-old with kicks and punches in the face. The fury of the foreigners would have subsided only when a witness requested the intervention of the police in via Maserati, the scene of the bloody beating. When the cars arrived, the attackers fled in a hurry.

The operation

The boy was rescued and transported to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. On Tuesday morning he was subjected to a very delicate intervention of reconstructive surgery of the jaw which, fortunately, was perfectly successful. Doctors assigned him a 21-day prognosis. As for the 5 Maghrebians, they have not yet been identified. The police are viewing the tapes of the surveillance cameras of the room in an attempt to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the attack and recover other elements useful for the investigation.