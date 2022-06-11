The Thunderbolts, the new production of Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has characterized its success by various comics that refer to superheroes, however, at the moment they could be working on what would be their new production very similar to the DC style with “The Suicide Squad”, where it was observed the participation of Will Smith as ‘DeadShot’, Jared Leto as ‘Joker’ and Margot Robbie as ‘Harley Quinn’.

This story of Anti-heroes appeared for the first time in 1997 in the comics, it is about characters that at the time have been villains or have somehow touched the dark side in their stories, but this time they will carry out some “missions” for the government.

At the moment, Marvel has not confirmed who will be the “protagonists” of this film, but if it has to Jake Schreier, the same one who had the responsibility of carrying out films like ‘Paper Towns’ or ‘A friend for Frank’ , now he will have the opportunity to direct this work, there will also be Eric Pearson as a screenwriter, another great choice because he was also in charge of the script for ‘The Black Widow’ and of course, in the executive production, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

It is expected that the UCM will soon make a statement to announce who will be the actors that will participate and what will be the role of each one.

Some Marvel Clues

‘The Thunderbolts’ was born due to the lack of Avengers on earth, this makes the government call villains or anti-heroes who could have the ability to carry out different missions, which suggests that Marvel throughout his films could have given some clues of those who would be in this film.

(It should be noted that they are not yet confirmed by Marvel, but the possible candidates)

Abomination as he appears briefly in ‘Shang-Chis’ and will appear again in the ‘She-Hulk’ series.

Justin Hammer, an enemy of Tony Stark, after the avenger’s death, Hammer may try again to steal this technology.

Sharon Carter, who became a villain at the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’

Ghost, a character who disappeared in ‘Ant-Mant’, but maybe Marvel will find a way to bring him back to the screens.

Bucky Barner, it is true that he is no longer a villain, but he was on the bad side at the time, so he could be a candidate to lead the ‘Thunderbolts.