The Thunderbolts will be different from other Marvel movies, according to David Harbor

After months of speculation, if not years, Marvel Studios presented during the D23 Expo last weekend the lineup that the Thunderbolts movie will have.

With notable changes from the comics, the film will feature Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), task master (Olga Kurylenko) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

With a view to release in 2024, after Captain America: New World Order (Captain America: New World Order), the Thunderbolts constitute a new team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But what is new about this group that we haven’t seen before in the Marvel movies? David Harbor addressed that topic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during D23.

The Stranger Things actor highlighted that, unlike other marvelite formations, the Thunderbolts are a group of misfits who are not worthy of being called superheroes:

“There’s a lot of really exciting work in this movie. I think it’s a unique MCU movie in that you have a bunch of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who don’t really measure up to being called superheroes.

And it also has a lot of great and interesting performers, I think the public has complicated feelings about a lot of us, and that’s a great thing.“.

All members of the Thunderbolts have been presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through movies and series. Each of them have had moments that are anything but heroic, causing them to start from a disadvantaged position.

However, Marvel is an expert in turning villains into antiheroes, as is the case with Loki. At a narrative level, it remains to be seen if The Thunderbolts is capable of marking distances with Guardians of the Galaxy, who are also not short on being misfits and losers.