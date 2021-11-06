The Thuringian threat: “We will no longer treat the No vax”

As Germany faces the fourth wave of the Coronavirus outbreak, Thuringian Governor Bodo Ramelow has threatened to stop treating the unvaccinated in hospitals if the pressure on health facilities escalates too much. In Saxony, on the other hand, from Monday access to restaurants, bars and cultural events will be limited only to those who are immunized, that is, to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid-19, excluding the possibility of a swab as a pass. “I can no longer guarantee that those who need to be hospitalized will be able to give it in their region, this I can no longer guarantee,” said Ramelow.

“Everyone will be guaranteed treatment”, he specified, but those who are not vaccinated “will no longer receive them in Thuringian hospitals”, in case of excessive pressure in the Covid wards. That Ramelow is possible already in the next few days: “As a result, we will soon have to transfer patients to neighboring federal states.” In Thuringia, the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants recorded yesterday by the Robert Koch Institut was 386.9. Also yesterday, according to the Laut Divi-Intensivregister, 83 beds remained available in the intensive care units of the hospitals in the region. And 30 of these are reserved for patients with Covid-19. In the whole country yesterday the infections reached 37,120 with 154 deaths. The accident reached 169.9 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. “The fourth wave has accelerated a lot and hits with great impetuosity. We have tough weeks ahead of us, ”said German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

