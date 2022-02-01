The Tianwen-1 spacecraft takes a new selfie from Mars for the Chinese New Year

Two days ago we wrote about how the China intends over the next five years to increase its influence in thespace economy. New satellites, probes and missions will explore our Solar System as operations continue aboard the new Chinese space station. Just to show how the Asian nation has it Space communication has also been a priority in that direction.

An example is the Chinese Tianwen-1 probe (which released the Zhurong rover together with the lander) which, to celebrate the Chinese New Year, showed a new selfie while Mars flows in the background. This is not the first time this probe has recovered, previously it happened in early January but with a different system. This is not an operation that has any scientific significance but is used as a means of communication for the inhabitants of the nation (and as a signal of strength for other states).

The Tianwen-1 Martian probe shows itself in a new selfie

According to what is reported on social Chinese the Martian probe has extended what can be considered a real selfie-stick to frame both part of the chassis of the probe itself and part of what flowed in the background. In the previous photographs, however, a small satellite had been used which had detached itself from the main body and, while moving away, had taken some photographs. The first photograph of the Tianwen-1 probe from the orbit of Mars it was taken in early February 2021.

In the video at the beginning of the news (lasting about 30 “) you can see the Chinese Tianwen-1 probe. The probe is illuminated by the Sun which highlights the Chinese flag and the golden insulating material. On the side you can see the solar panels that change inclination to improve their efficiency while it is around the twenty-fifth second that the magic happens. Slowly it appears in the background Mars with its glaciers flowing in the background.

In the second video, just above, you can see the moment in which the selfie-stick is opened and starts resuming Tianwen-1 probe. Its structure is based on a folded arm in several segments that can be extended and capture some videos. This mission which, as written above, also includes the Zhurong rover and its lander together with the probe that are collecting a lot of data on Mars (about 600 GB), both from orbit and from the ground.

According to the CNSAto date, the probe Tianwen-1 has been in orbit for 557 days at a distance of 325 million kilometers from Earth (with a communication time of 18 minutes). As for the Zhurong rover, it is on the surface of the Red Planet from 255 sol, covering 1524 meters. Everything is working correctly and there are no anomalies in the scientific instruments or devices.

