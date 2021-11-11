The ticket to fly with Virgin Galactic costs $ 450,000 per person

In the past few hours Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s company dedicated to space tourism, announced the fiscal results for the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the key information dedicated to profits, expenses and more, other key news emerged to better understand how the Space market is moving.

For example the CEO of the company, Michael Colglazier, openly stated that a ticket for a seat on board the VSS Unity space plane is priced well 450 thousand dollars. This information was usually kept confidential, simply implying that the price was high but without specifying the exact figure. One exception was the Blue Origin auction to sell the first ticket aboard a manned flight with New Shepard. In that case it reached 28 million dollars (but it was still an auction and not one “conventional sale”).

$ 450,000 to fly aboard the Virgin Galactic space plane

As recalled by the CEO, the Branson-based company has currently halted passenger flights to focus on developing VMS Eve and on space planes. Flights will only resume at the end of this period (in the fourth quarter of 2022). Colglazier stated that “We are entering our fleet improvement period with a clear roadmap to increase the durability, reliability and predictability of our vehicles in preparation for next year’s commercial service.”. The first mission will be Unity 23 where on board there will be people linked to the CNR and the Italian Air Force.

In addition to price of the ticket from 450 thousand dollars to board one Virgin Galactic’s space plane for a flight at 80 km altitude, other information has also been announced. The CEO also added that the demand for space travel is strong and seats are being sold at a high rate. This is despite the asking price and the experience which is different from that of Inspiration4 or aboard the ISS. In both cases, however, the tickets cost between $ 10 million and $ 20 million.

Colglazier he also added that this is a pivotal moment for society. This will move from an innovative but prototypical experience to a large-scale commercial one. The CEO also underlined the media hype related to flights. After Unity mission 22 Tens of thousands of inquiries have been received for information on the company’s future space flights.

They have been announced 1000 seats, around 700 of which have already been sold. Future space tourists must pay a deposit of 150 thousand dollars of which $ 25,000 will not be refundable.

We remind you that flying around 80 km of altitude, by international convention you do not cross the Kármán line located at 100 km. This would mean that outside the US it is not considered a space travel. For the FAA and the US Air Force instead “enough” 50 miles (about 80 km) of altitude to be considered space.