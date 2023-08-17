The ties that unite Kim Kardashian and Bianca Sensori, the new couple of Kanye West

love story of Kanye West and Bianca Sensori She jumped into the public sphere earlier this year and since then, the Australian-born beauty has been the talk of the town. The news of their romance came as a real surprise to many and it was not surprising, because it hit the media headlines practically at the same time as the divorce of the famous rapper with Kim Kardashian, with whom he had eight years. Was married for a year. Now the happy couple enjoys the harmony and passion that unites them, a feeling that can handle everything, including the significant age difference that separates them for almost two decades. Despite this, The similarities of the young woman with the ex-wife of the American musician are striking., passing through its family aspect, from the physical point of view to the stylistic point of view. We review the links that unite the two.

united women family

Bianca Sensori and Kim Kardashian are two very different women with practically opposing professions and different origins and key moments, but There are many links that unite them beyond their romance with the artist., 47 years old. While West’s current partner is 28, she grew up in Ivanhoe, Melbourne, and pursues her professional work as head of the architecture department at her boyfriend’s company Yeezy, where she has been working since November 2020 The Californian socialite focuses on her side as a model, proud mother, successful businesswoman and small screen celebrity. At 42, the singer’s ex-wife is a real mass phenomenon and turns everything she touches into gold, a position far removed from the secrecy and discretion that characterize Bianca’s most intimate side.

However, on a personal level, the family circle of the two is a point that undeniably connects them. Like Kim, Bianca also comes from a large group of women, with whom he has a very good relationship. Despite the fact that she does not have an active social profile, two of her sisters, Alicia Sensori and Angelina Sensori, are present on the network, where they claim relationship and affection that is expressed, All three of them have a strong bond, with their mother, Alexandra, adding that There is undeniable physical and stylistic similarity between them all., Careful smiles, long hair, dusky complexion, heart-stopping curves, sensuous and seductive outfits… all four are women of undeniable beauty and exquisite taste. Precisely their affinity and their similarities are reminiscent of the Kardashian family, which also enjoys a wonderful union, as evidenced by the reality show in which Kim shares her life with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, and matriarch, Kris Jenner. documents the.

Variation in look and dedication with similar styles

Bianca Censori, who sealed her love with West in an informal ceremony in January this year, A few days ago she made a big change in her look., a change that sets her apart, in visual terms, from Kim, as she has chopped off her long brown hair to sport a platinum blonde pixie style. Until then, the rapper’s girlfriend wore her hair in its natural colour, brown and with equally significant length Kim, who is also a lover of radical change, With regard to the outfits they usually wear, they are very similar to the outfits chosen by North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s mother, which are sensual and accentuate their statuesque figures. confidence and assertive attitude which displays.

Curves are one of the common points of Bianca and Kim, Whose body and height are similar, both choose stiletto-type shoes whenever they have the opportunity to stylish and elevate their outfit. print, Overall Casual ChicSportswear combination with classic pieces and Skintight designs are your winning bet In many dates they are included and with which, whether they want it or not, they are associated as true fashion victims What are they.

