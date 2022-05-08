The Tigres and the Taínas are proclaimed champions of the Jousting of the LAI | Others

PONCE – The result of the Athletics Fairs of the Inter-American Athletic League (LAI) was not surprising at all.

As predicted by athletic directors and coaches, the Tigres of the Interamerican University and the Taínas of the Ana G. Méndez University were crowned on Saturday in the great university event held for three days at the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner stadium in Ponce.

The Tigres revalidated as champions of the men’s branch with a total of 225 points, followed by the Taínos of the UAGM with 188 units.

While in the female branch the Taínas were crowned with a total of 246 units. Las Tigresas finished second with 218 points.

The dominance of both institutions in their respective branches was consistent since Thursday, when the Athletics Championships began.

The victory of the Taínas displaces the Tigresas from the top of the podium, who were crowned in the last edition of the event in 2019, held before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.





In third place in the men’s section, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) in Mayagüez finished. That position in the female branch fell to the UPR of Río Piedras.

Argentina’s Carolina Lozano, from Inter, was chosen as the most valuable athlete with a total of 28 points.

For their part, the tigers Héctor Pagán and Andy Preciado were named most valuable with 30 points respectively.

Lozano was the most outstanding figure of the event by breaking two LAI records. One of them was on Saturday when he clocked 4:19.45 in the 1,500 meters and the other record was established on Friday in the five thousand meters with a time of 16:06.66.

The 1,500-meter mark was held by Angelin Figueroa (University of Puerto Rico in Cayey) in 4:21.96 set in 2017. Meanwhile, the 5,000-meter record dated from 2014 by María Mancebo (Inter-American) with a time of 16 :22.28.

On the other hand, Pagán –who is from Barranquitas and was a junior Pan American champion– made his debut in the university event with the conquest of gold medals in the ten thousand, five thousand, and 1,500 meters.

Pagán’s win in the last of the events was one of the most exciting moments of the day on Saturday, as after falling behind for most of the race, he finished off on the last lap and scored a convincing win.

In fact, his victory was important to add ten points to the ranking of the Interamerican University and solidify the dominance of the Tigers with only three events to conclude the Jousting.

The next venue for the event has not been defined. Ponce and Mayagüez could once again be favorites to host the sports festival.