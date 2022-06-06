The Tik Tok Lions and Amber Heard | Opinion

This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS America newsletter that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe at this link.

A courtroom turned into a Roman circus, with lions raging on Amber Heard. The media trial for defamation of actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, also an actress, convicted of having lied about his alleged continued mistreatment, has set a pernicious precedent that may intimidate victims of sexual abuse despite the great path traveled by the movement MeToo. This is the main conclusion that activists, feminists and part of the American public opinion have drawn from the process, televised live down to the most lurid of its details, and in which young influencers have produced content in favor of the actor and plaintiff, as an article in the newspaper pointed out this Friday Washington Post about the media coverage of the case. The tiktokers like new togados of the public square.

The seven jurors determined that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, when inventing ill-treatment. In the text, Without naming the actor, the woman presented herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse”, that is, gender violence. Heard has been sentenced to pay 15 million dollars in damages to her ex-partner, and this one, to compensate her with two million for having been defamed by one of her lawyers.

But beyond the verdict, what is most disturbing is the ideological and even political instrumentalization of the case. Minutes after the ruling was known, memes about a triumphant Depp began to spread like wildfire through social networks, such as one, published in the official account of the judicial committee in the Republican Party’s Congress, which showed Depp as the defiant pirate Jack Sparrow, the protagonist of the famous Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Disney announced that it would no longer count on the actor to bring the character to life, something that the actor described as cancellation and that has deprived him of a contract of 22.5 million dollars. Donald Trump Jr, eldest son of the former Republican president – known for his vulgar comments about women – immediately tweeted in support of Depp: “Believe all women … except Amber Heard. 15 million in compensation to Depp and, perhaps, a case that could end the rabid feminist message that all men are guilty before proven innocent, [mensaje] so in vogue lately.”

The Trump son’s comment goes right to the waterline of the foundation of the MeToo movement: the credibility of a woman’s testimony in front of a powerful man. Hours later, a New York appeals court confirmed the 23-year prison sentence imposed in 2020 on producer Harvey Weinstein, whose abuse of dozens of women was the seed of MeToo. The journalist specializing in gender issues, Joanna Schroeder, summed up this concern very well in a tweet published minutes after the ruling in the case was known. Depp vs Heard: “This is a very bad day for women who are victims. The silence that so many fought against for so many years will once again fall on survivors of sexual and domestic violence.” Schroeder’s tweet was immediately echoed by a legion of Depp supporters.

As if the public scrutiny of two irreconcilable versions of a single reality were not enough, public opinion seemed to have sentenced Heard to the gallows beforehand. The hypothetical tombstone that his conviction may entail for a phenomenon that had barely been normalizing itself, thanks to the criminalization of violence that occurs between four walls, is the most serious consequence of the verdict, and civil society also loses out. It should be remembered that the first drafts of the article that Heard published in 2018 were written by the American Civil Liberties Union, of which the actress was an ambassador and which deals with women’s rights and gender violence. And it should also be noted that two years ago Depp lost a lawsuit against a British tabloid, which had called him a “wife beater.” The distance between both failures is so abysmal that it has ended up swallowing Amber Heard.

The combination of ingredients – two Hollywood stars, intimate details of their sex lives and cameras in the courtroom – turned the trial into internet bait. A parallel trial unfolded over memes and posts attacking Heard, some created by Depp superfans. The woman herself declared having received thousands of death threats during the process.

In an opinion piece published this week in the magazine Vanity FairMonica Lewinsky, the White House intern infamous for her relationship with President Bill Clinton, stressed that we are all guilty of this. “Courthouse porn and social media have turned innocent bystanders into a mass of liars,” she says. “With a trial accessible live, on our screens, we unconsciously think that we have the right to watch and watch. To judge. To comment”.

In addition to spectacle, during the process, large doses of misogyny have been displayed, with light and stenographers. “The court drama seems to have exposed our deepest misogynistic tendencies. Heard, believe her testimony or not, has endured public ridicule: only memes have replaced stones ”in stoning, Jessica Bennett, former gender correspondent for the New York Times. If for Lewinsky we are all guilty, for Bennett, no one has won from the process.

Our recommendations of the week:

Some suggestions to finish:

💃🏿 A musical project: La Dame Blanche, by Almudena Barragán:

La Dame Blanche is the project of the Cuban singer, flutist and percussionist Yaite Ramos, heiress of the Afro-Cuban rumba. Her music is a great exponent of contemporary fusion, reggaeton, trap, hip hop and even flamenco.

Raised in a family of musicians, she trained with her father Jesús ‘Aguaje’ Ramos (trombonist and artistic director of the Buena Vista Social Club orchestra). Among her numerous collaborations are those she has done with Celso Piña or with Control Machete. Ramos’ lyrics are loaded with intention. That is why she sings against racism, in favor of freedom and against sexist violence, among other topics. As in the song that we share here, ‘La maltratada’.

👧 A podcast: Girls, not mothers

It is a space for reflection on the causes and consequences of forced maternity in America and the Caribbean, where the numbers grow every year. In each chapter, the podcast explores the reality behind girls who are forced to be mothers, victims of sexual abuse, and health systems that do not attend to their needs. Girls, not mothers is part of the regional movement in favor of the rights of Latin American minors, which seeks to create safe places so that all can make free and informed choices about their health and their future. In each episode, experts from different countries in the region give clues about what we can do as a society to guarantee fuller childhoods for all Latin Americans.