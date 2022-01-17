The TikTok controversy over The Last Duel poster

Not even a pore. I’m not saying a wrinkle or let alone one of those pre-cycle pimples that we mere mortals have on time. Not a dot is visible and ok the greasepaint, ok that Jodie Comer has perfect skin, but here we are exaggerating. P.make posters of The Last Duel and evaluate yourself. The protagonist of Ridley Scott’s film seems to have her face planed with those “portrait” features of dubious quality that are found in certain smartphones. You will say: it will be the aesthetic chosen for the film posters, planed effect for everyone. But no. The rejuvenating-smoothing-anti-aging treatment was reserved only for the female protagonist and, for some reason, it doesn’t surprise us. Just look at the equivalent posters of Matt Damon or Adam Driver and the actors have all their wrinkles and scars in plain sight. Tiktoker Masha Save pointed this out and the message seems clear: “The man with wrinkles is sexy, the woman with wrinkles does not exist”.

“No, Hollywood will never let you forget that men are manly beasts and have scars and have dirty faces and age”says Tiktoker as she shows the images. The posters display the marks on the faces of the male actors “to show that they are very, very, masculine, sexy male beasts, they age gracefully and need not be ashamed of it.” What, instead of female actresses? On and off the screen their skin must be shiny, luminous and smooth like that of a porcelain doll. In the film, among other things, Comer plays the wife of a knight who accuses a friend of his of raping her, starting a trial for fighting. To represent beauty and purity, wrinkles and pores are not covered.

“Women aren’t allowed to have pores, wrinkles or blemishes… because they don’t age. They were simply born naturally perfect “, Save sarcastically concludes the video. The double standard is completely clear: there are those who say that no one likes to grow old and that death and aging are taboo for our society, yet it is only the aging of women that is censored and Photoshopped. As Susan Sontag wrote, the basic problem is that: «’Masculinity’ is identified with ability, autonomy and self-control, qualities that the disappearance of youth does not threaten; on the contrary, the competence in most of the activities expected of men (excluding physical activity) increases with age ». Femininity, on the other hand, “is instead identified with incompetence, weakness, passivity, lack of competition, kindness, and age does not improve these qualities.” If we add to all of this the fact that any element that can show that women have human and changing bodies is categorized as “imperfection”, it is clear that we should all have to choose between smoothing our faces or disappearing. After all, as the caption of the video says, “the woman with wrinkles does not exist”, not even in medieval dramas.

