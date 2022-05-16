Entertainment

the Tiktok star met his idol Leo Messi

Khaby Bladewho became a TikTok star for his videos Learn From Khabyhad the opportunity to meet the soccer star Lionel Messi.

When a goat meets a goat

While PSG met Montpellier in Ligue 1 this Saturday, May 14, the Italian TikTokeur and world famous thanks to its ultra viral videos, Khaby, was also part of the stands. The opportunity for him to make one of his childhood dreams come true.

If his life has been completely turned upside down since his explosion on the internet, his meeting before this match is once again proof of it. Football fan, the one Mbappé recognized during a match last October to offer him his jersey this time was able to have a handshake with one of the best strikers in the world, Lionel Messi. A sequence that the social media star shared on Instagram and through which we can read all her emotion and happiness on her face.

“Every child’s dream, finally I met him! A legend, a great player, a wonderful person! I have no words guys, look at my face @leomessi thank you @psg

Source link

