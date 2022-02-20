the Tiktok trend to moisturize your face (while you sleep)

Another day, another TikTok hack… It is no secret that we are obsessed with the social network, because as we have said before, the most interesting fashion and beauty tips are always learned. In one of our famous dives in TikTok (which promises to be 20 mins and ends up being 2 hours) we found a new viral trend that we definitely had to tackle: the slugging, but what is it? and why is it so hot at the moment?

what is slugging

The slugging is a technique that invites you to apply Vaseline to your skin before going to sleep to wake up hydrated, very “I woke up like Este“.

Context: this trend is not new, in fact it is a treatment that emerged in South Korea many years ago, surely you have already tried it at some point in your life (not necessarily on your face), but if on the lips or ankles, And if it works.

Does slugging have benefits?

petrolatum aka Vaseline is found in various brand name ointments such as Vaseline and CeraVeamong other topical creams, and its goal is to create a barrier that seals in hydration.

The use of sluggingis very common in medicine, that’s why we look for the dermatologist Jatztiri Chavez for you to tell us about it. She mentions that

“It is a substance that we use a lot in dermatology, especially for dry skin, since it has a very efficient moisturizing power. We use it a lot on hands and for patients who have atopic dermatitis because they are losing water through their skin, so we usually prescribe a cream and then a light layer of Vaseline, but we only use it in these cases”.

Yes or no to slugging?

“From my point of view, the constant use of Vaseline, especially in young skin, can be excessive”, mentions the expert. Most Mexican skin types tend to be more combination to oily, so a routine of slugging can be counterproductive. Why?:

“Vaseline can hydrate us, but at the same time it can over-hydrate and therefore change the skin flora, since it is an occlusive ingredient and allows the growth of some fungi. It can also lead to skin diseases. So I would recommend not using it if your skin is combination to oily, because it can also cause acne breakouts.

In some cases, the dermatologist does recommend it, mainly when her patients “they have ultra-dry skin and for very short times, so that they will not see negative reactions”ends.

In short, the slugging It can be a good option for certain skin types, remember that after seeing a new trend (especially skincare) on social networks, you have to look for an expert who can recommend us if this treatment is really for us.

