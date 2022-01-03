the TikTok video sparks controversy

Whenever something new happens in the world of fast food there is always a river full of controversy ready to flood: it happened again this time after a viral video showing some bicycles inside one of McDonald’s restaurants. But why so much fuss? What could have caused so much apprehension?

Let’s go in order. A couple of weeks ago, come on TikTok A very simple video has been released, which shows the interior of a fast food restaurant McDonald’s in China. In the short video we see a girl who is at the table in the restaurant eating a sandwich and drinking a drink sitting on an exercise bike and is intent on pedaling during the meal.

Needless to say, the video was short seen by over 50 million people, making it absolutely viral on TikTok but unleashing theindignation of many of those same users, who filled the social network with comments.

In fact, many immediately branded the McDonald’s initiative as a useless and illusory attempt to make customers ‘burn’ the calories consumed during the meal. Others quickly identified him as a the company’s attempt to push consumers to buy more products or larger menus precisely by virtue of the apparent consumption of energy due to pedaling.

The initiative actually has one root green: the bicycles installed in the Jieyang Wanda restaurant in Guangdong province and the New Hualian restaurant in Shanghai would be placed there by McDonald’s in order to generate electricity with which customers themselves recharge their smartphones inside the fast food restaurant.

Needless to say, this explanation also caused some indignation among those who do not love the choices of the famous multinational too much. The charges, in this case, were of greenwashing, or rather of doing resorting to an ecological facade despite the immense environmental impact caused by the production and consumption of hamburgers in the world.