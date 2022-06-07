The time Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser guest-starred on Criminal Minds

Cobra Kai keeps its thousands of followers waiting for what will be the premiere of its fifth season on Netflix. The story that follows Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence -and a group of young karateka, including Mary Mouser (Sam LaRusso)- captivated young and old, even that generation that grew up watching a teenager Ralph Macchio follow the advice of his mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Precisely, the actress who plays Daniel LaRusso’s daughter, Mary Mouser, is one of the most beloved of the series. And in recent weeks, news has penetrated the hearts of her followers, as it became known that she began in the world of acting as a double of photography for Abigail Breslin in the film “Signs” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, with such only 6 years.

However, his career continued taking important roles in animated films such as Bambi II, Dragons Hunters and Tarzan 2. Additionally, she appeared in TV series and TV movies. But it was her interpretation in one of the most iconic criminology series, we refer to Criminal Minds.

Mary Mouser’s performance in Criminal Minds

It was the year 2014 and at 18 years of age, the talented actress appeared in the 10th episode of season 10 entitled “Amelia Porter”. In this chapter, Mary Mouser plays the role of Rebecca Farland, who is a 16-year-old teenager who was kidnapped along with her brother by her uncle.

However, this was not the first time that “Sam LaRusso” acted in a police series. He, well, he did the same on NCIS, for four episodes he played the role of Kelly Gibbs. Shortly after his performance, he was part of some episodes in series like Scandal and Scorpion.

Three years later his big break came when he played the role of Samantha “Sam” LaRusso in the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. Since then, Mary Mouser has become a rising young star in the industry, gaining millions of followers on social media.