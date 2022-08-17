The time Emilia Clarke revealed the size of Jason Momoa’s penis

If something characterized the eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” on HBO, it was its addictive story, its exciting action scenes and, of course, the sex scenes that were plenty. This led Emilia Clarke to find out about the size of Jason Momoa’s penis.

No matter how many years go by, we will always have a place in our hearts for game of Thrones. Her story was addictive enough to make the series available on HBO Max a milestone for television that surprised week after week with epic action scenes… sex. And as much care and respect as there was on the sets, the curious glances did not wait, that was how Emilia Clarke met the penis of Jason Momoa.

If you are a fan of the series based on the literary work of George RR Martin, you will surely remember that during the first season, Daenerys (Clarke) was married to Khal Drogo (Momoa) and of course, the passionate scenes were regulations in the production that also featured Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington, who will star in the first sequel to game of Thrones.

Sometimes the actors keep certain shooting secrets that, when the time comes, it is better to bring to light.



During a 2016 interview with Glamorthe protagonist of Last Christmas: Another chance to love, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and soon Secret Invasionhe had no shame in confessing that he had seen the member of the star of Aquamaneven revealed its size and incidentally the reason why this scene never made it to the final cut: “I saw his member, but it was covered by a fluffy pink sock.”

Showing it could make people feel bad. It was too fabulous.

It was like that with a touch of humor, Emilia Clarke was emboldened and responded without fear of success.