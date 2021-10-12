News

The time Fiorello made Matt Damon and Jude Law sing in Italian: the performance is enthralling

Rosario Fiorello met director Anthony Minghella in 1999, during Pascal Vicedomini’s Capri-Hollywood. The two together went to a club and began to sing their hearts out all night. Subsequently Minghella – struck by Fiorello’s strong personality – called him to have a very small part in his film – Mr. Ripley’s talent – in which he sang with the two protagonists, Matt Damon and Jude Law.

In a moment of the film, when the two protagonists are in Italy, they dance and sing in a club with Fiorello, the same song that the latter sang with the director at their first meeting: You want to be American. Jude Law, in perfect Italian pronunciation, duets with Fiorello with joy and intensity, while a fascinated Matt Damon looks at them, almost in love.

Soon after, the other American friend is called, Ripley, who at first hesitant and then very loose, sings with the improvised duo, having fun and amusing the audience. An exceptional trio that has remained in the history of cinema.

fiorello, cinematographe.it

Mr. Ripley’s talent is a film directed by Minghella and inspired by the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith. The film tells the story of Tom Ripley, a boy commissioned by millionaire Herbert to go to Italy to persuade his spoiled son Dickie to return to America. Ripley’s job is to win the young American’s trust, befriend him and his fiancée, and bring him home. Unfortunately, however, Ripley creeps more and more into their lives and what seemed like a simple mission, becomes something more complicated, which will cost Dickie his life. When Dickie dies, Ripley will take his identity and try to get away with it.

