The time George Clooney gave his closest friends $1 million

George Clooney is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter who has been recognized by world critics with three Golden Globes and two Oscar Awards, one for acting in “Syriana” in 2006 and another for co-producing “Argo” in 2012. His long career began in 1978 when he debuted on TV, but his fame would only come in 1994 playing Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama “ER”. From there it was just hit after hit.

Today, Clooney is a family man who prefers to spend quality time with his young children and his wife Amal Clooney. But before this time of peace, he performed an action so generous that it would surprise even the richest: he gave a million dollars to his best friends.

In 2017, one of the actor’s old friends, Rande Gerber, told MSNBC that Clooney had invited his closest friends over for dinner one night only to surprise them with a suitcase full of cash. Some time later, in an interview with GQ, the actor told the full story.

Why did George Clooney give his friends $1 million?

The big day happened in September 2013, according to George Clooney, just before the premiere of his movie “Gravity.” The film ended up being a “really good deal” for the actor, because he was paid based on percentages of box office receipts, much like his co-star Sandra Bullock.

At the time, Clooney was single and had no family. He had already met his future wife, Amal Alamuddin, but they were not dating. All he had on his personal side was the circle of closest friends who had accompanied him through the years of his artistic growth.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who, over a period of 35 years, have helped me in one way or another.”Clooney confessed to GQ. “I slept on their couches when I was broke. They lent me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I have also helped them over the years.”.

“We are all good friends”continued the actor. “And I thought, you know, without them I wouldn’t have any of this. And we’re all very close, and I basically thought that if I get hit by a bus, everyone will be in the will. So why the hell am I waiting to get hit by a bus?.

How was the big surprise?

George Clooney came up with the idea for the suitcase of cash, but then he needed to figure out how to get $14 million in cash in one fell swoop to give to all his friends. According to GQ, the actor found out about “an undisclosed location” in Los Angeles where pallets of cash are sold.

“So Clooney got a beat-up old van that said ‘Florist’, like he was in a heist movie, and he drove downtown, and he got into an elevator with the florist’s van, and he took the van to the vault and loaded it with cash”wrote the GQ reporter Zach Baron on the website. “He didn’t tell anyone but his assistant ‘and a couple of security guys who were shitting themselves'”.

According to the Hollywood star’s friend, Gerber, this group of friends calls themselves “The Guys”. The actor called each of them and announced a dinner at his house. When they arrived, there were 14 Tumi brand bags waiting for each of them with the amount of 1 million dollars.

Interestingly, Clooney recalled that exactly one year after that event, on September 27, 2014, he married Amal, commenting that his actions would have been “good karma.”