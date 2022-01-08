The time George HW Bush threw up on the Japanese prime minister

On January 8, 1992, thirty years ago, United States President George HW Bush threw up and passed out on Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa during a reception at the official residence of the head of government in Tokyo. Bush felt ill from a stomach flu and was able to leave the room on his own legs a few minutes later, escorted and fatigued. The moment he vomited was told a lot, it was mentioned in comedies, animated series and TV programs, including American ones, and in Japan a new term was created to indicate exactly that thing there: “Bushu-suru“, Literally” do the thing that Bush did “.

George HW Bush is the father of George W. Bush, himself president of the United States from 2001 to 2009. He was 67 at the time and was a candidate for a second presidential term (the subsequent elections were later won by Bill Clinton). He was in Japan with First Lady Barbara Bush and a delegation of government officials on a twelve-day trip to Asian countries to strengthen trade relations with the United States.

On January 8, a Wednesday, he was attending a dinner with 135 diplomats and officials at the prime minister’s residence in central Tokyo, near the Imperial Palace of Japan neighborhood. He began to feel sick around 8.20 pm, while he was sitting to Miyazawa’s right: the images of what happened next were taken by a Japanese television camera NHK.

Bush seemed to faint and then vomited on himself and the Japanese prime minister, collapsing on top of him. His wife, Barbara Bush, rose from her seat and covered his mouth with a napkin, while other people approached to assist him. Bush finally slipped and fell to the ground.

When he recovered, Bush jokingly told his personal physician to “roll him under the table and leave him there” until dinner was over. Within minutes, he was helped to his feet and left the room accompanied by some men from the Secret Service, the American government agency responsible for the safety of the president and his family. He returned to the Akasaka Palace, the Japanese government residence where he was staying, without the need for an ambulance.

The next day a person who was present at the reception and who asked to remain anonymous told al New York Times that Bush “had turned white as a sheet” and was clearly fainting before hitting the floor of the room. After the incident, his doctors made it clear that it was only gastrointestinal problems and said that the president did not need any special medical treatment, but only drugs to treat nausea.

The next day, Bush appeared in front of reporters and photographers a little weakened but in a good mood. He said that he had already felt ill before dinner, during a meeting also in the residence of the Japanese prime minister, and that he believed that the problem was solved after going to the bathroom.

He then apologized to Miyazawa for what had happened, saying he was “mortified”, and to all the people present for having alarmed them. His schedule for the morning was canceled and he was given an EKG to be on the safe side.

The New York Times he reported that some reporters and members of the government who were traveling with Bush had caught the flu or had similar symptoms in the previous days. Bush, however, had always been well, had jogged on a couple of occasions and had trained in the gyms of the hotels where he had stayed.

Among other things, on Wednesday afternoon, he had played tennis with the American ambassador to Japan, losing to the then Japanese emperor Akihito and crown prince Naruhito, his son and current emperor.

Barbara Bush had also talked about the tennis match, who after the accident had remained until the final toast of the reception. In presenting the speech Bush should have made – which was later delivered by his friend and national security adviser Brent Scowcroft – the first lady said she did not know exactly what had happened to her husband, as it had never happened before. However, he added that he had begun to believe that it was the fault of the bad defeat he suffered in the match against the emperor and the crown prince: “We Bushes are not used to [a perdere]”Said Barbara:”[mio marito] he felt much worse than I thought! ».

On the evening of January 8, 1992, the images of Bush vomiting and fainting on Miyazawa circulated a lot in the Japanese media and later were also broadcast on American TV. The story was so discussed, commented on and derided that from that day in Japan the expression “Bushu-suru”To say“ throw up ”.

The scene of Bush vomiting was mentioned in a sketch of the well-known television program Saturday Night Live and resumed in the comic film Hot Shots! 2 in 1993, in which a non-presidential US president told the Japanese prime minister that he was not feeling too well because of his bowel problems.

In the pilot episode of the animated series King of the Hillaired in 1997, star Hank Hill said that the auto industry city of Detroit “has no pride since George Bush went to Japan and threw up on the executives” of auto companies. The scene is also mentioned in an episode of the Simpson in which George HW Bush appears, who arguing with Homer Simpson tells him: “I’ll spoil you like a Japanese party.”

