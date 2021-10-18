News

“The time has come to get back in shape”

In recent days Will Smith has posted a photo on social media in which he is particularly out of shape. The 52-year-old actor said he had never been in such bad physical condition but apparently, he decided to return to the gym to be able to drop the extra pounds.

With a new shot posted on his profile, Will Smith shows up in the gym, ready to go back to training after months of revelry: “I put on my shirt and went back to the gym. Let’s get back in shape.”

The images of his imperfect physique made him even more loved by the public who saw him a ordinary man and not the usual Hollywood star with an enviable body. There were many comments of closeness to the actor and many more were the videos dedicated to the shots of Will Smith with the baby bump on display. However, it seems that Will Smith has finally decided to take back the reins of his life and get back in shape, probably in view of his next film engagement.

This past year must not have been an easy year for the actor, not so much on a professional level, but more on a personal one. Will Smith has in fact discovered on live TV that he had been betrayed by his wife. Jada Pinkett Smith in fact, he revealed that he had a relationship with singer August Alsina in a period of crisis in which the two spouses were separated.

