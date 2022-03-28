The time has come to integrate bitcoin into the economy, says the Prime Minister of Russia

During a meeting with members of the Liberal Democratic Party, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated his position in favor of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

For Mishustin it was time to integrate cryptocurrencies into the economy of your countrywhich is why it considers it necessary to activate the mechanisms that allow the circulation of digital currencies in the Russian financial system.

The official made these comments just days after the head of the Eurasian giant’s Energy Committee, Pavel Zavalny, admitted that there is a possibility that Russia will accept cryptocurrencies for the sale of energy resources, such as gas and oil.

Although what Zalvany said did not seem like something official, now the words of the Prime Minister seem to confirm that there is a renewed interest of the Russian government in cryptocurrencies.

The position of the Prime Minister was announced on March 26 in local media, where it transpired that the official emphasized that the issue of cryptocurrencies must be resolved in conjunction with the Central Bank.

With this, Mishustin referred to the openly declared anti-bitcoin position of the Central Bankl, who last January recommended a ban on cryptocurrencies, as reported by CriptoNoticias. A recommendation that led to a public debate in which even President Vladimir Putin participated, closing the discussion in favor of taking advantage of bitcoin mining.

Advertising

Controversy between the Central Bank of Russia and Finance

The extreme position of the central bank, against bitcoin, was refuted by the Ministry of Finance, which did not welcome the idea of ​​censoring a market that moves more than 2 trillion rubles (2,500 million dollars) with an annual transaction volume estimated at over 5,000 million dollars. Hence the recommendation to regulate and not ban.

Like the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister considers that measures must be taken to further regulate the trading and mining of the pioneering cryptocurrency. For this reason, he recalled that last month the government approved the proposal presented by the finance portfolio, where the details of the regulation are outlined.

The plan underway, according to the Ministry of Finance, is that all cryptocurrency operations are carried out through Russian banks, to which the exchanges must report. All organizations that operate with bitcoin they will have to apply KYC (“know your customer” policy) and deliver user data to the government. Thus, a regulation is being prepared that will give the State strict control over the market.

All this debate took place shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the war that is still going on.

The plans have continued in the midst of the war, as the State Duma, equivalent to the Legislative Assembly in Western countries, published a statement earlier this month with an agenda focused on continuing the “Discussions of the bill on digital currency” .