The time has come to make drastic choices

Pointed to as a model of resilience and restart by those who once looked at us with irony and ill-concealed endurance (Germany, France). Promoted by analysts. Certified by sector agencies. The one that closes 2021 is a better Italy. But the newfound economic verve and the ability to have dealt with rigorously the hardest phase of the pandemic must not right now be put at risk by wavering and compromise choices. The cross-party games of the factions return to the government, even at the cost of supporting them with fry and eat alliances: Lega and M5S that find unity of purpose against the hard line of the green pass strengthened for all workers; Forza Italia and Pd who push together towards the vaccination obligation. The choice to mediate indefinitely – even if legitimate and opportune – risks transforming the treatment into a palliative. Generating only confusion in those who believe in it and fueling the skepticism of those who do not believe in it. But since the former (aware and worried) must be protected and it is now difficult to convince the latter (clouded and arrogant), the way of imposing vaccines is basically the most logical and decisive. But no: it is cut and sewn, opened and patched, the elastic is stretched and shortly after it is loosened.

From the time of the recall (six, five, four months) to the duration of the green pass (twelve, nine, six months), from the quarantine (14, 10, 7, 5 days, with the booster no, with the second dose after 120 days yes ) to swabs (the salivary and rapid ones by now fake, the molecular ones expensive and unavailable), we are inside the circus barnum of choices. Twisted and medians. In search of a square that can never be found without leaving behind some long snout and short nose. But only by renouncing the ecumenical nature of consent. To be honest, one cannot continue to consider vaccinated and unvaccinated in the same way. The first must be protected as much as possible. Even from the unwarranted reluctance of the latter. Without any legislative artifice or pretense of interpretation.

Unjustified psychosis, but …

Omicron is rampant but appears to do less damage than Delta. Today we need to look at hospitalizations more than contagions. The situation is much more manageable than a year ago, although certainly not progressively improving. Back then the vaccine had just arrived, today we are over 9 billion doses administered worldwide. In this sense, a softer reinterpretation of quarantines appears logical. Keeping millions of Italians at home, even if asymptomatic or just for contact with a positive, risks blocking the country. And we can’t afford it anymore. But we can no longer afford the propaganda delusions of conspiracy theorists and deniers either. The protection of their health (70 per cent of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated) and their freedom of movement at this point must be subordinated to that of those who get vaccinated. And not the other way around. It may appear cynical. It is necessary.

Dragons and marranos

The premier himself has recently appeared squeezed into the delicate game of balances. However, ready to relaunch immediately after the New Year, for example on the extension of the green pass. The reasonable awareness that nothing in this phase of important choices has any bearing on those that will be made on other tables in a few days, must not, however, leave room for the ambiguity of those who instead put everything into the same pot: the fight against the pandemic, the protection of a country in evident recovery, the race to the Quirinale and the domino effect on the tight electoral season that is now upon us.

The Bel Paese of Politics Marranos has only one of Draghi. Maybe two, but the other, the one without the initial capital, with elegant and sober firmness is rejecting the unbridled court of those who would still want it up there on the highest hill to double a mandate that began silently and concluded in the apotheosis of consent. And he will reiterate it tonight in unified networks. Having said that it would not have been bad to have at least three of Draghi – like the beautiful Daenerys in pursuit of the Iron Throne – it remains to be understood on which Italian throne to accommodate the only example. Bring it to the Quirinale to guarantee Italy in the eyes of the world and in the meantime let go of the bridle parties today crouched in its shadow? Or leave it at Palazzo Chigi at least until the end of the legislature, relegating the rearrangement games with a view of the polls to the race after Mattarella? Of course, the desirable return to the primacy of politics would leave us looking at the first option with illusory hope. But are we sure that the times are already ripe? A trainload of billions is arriving, the PNRR train must travel fast and transparent, credible and effective. The figure of the conductor is anything but secondary. Are we sure that the task of the “grandfather in the service of the country” can already be considered exhausted? We doubt.

One Region, many reasons

Just as we strongly doubt that the party tangle currently underway in our latitudes is today able to outline a clear and defined scenario in view of the elections closest to us. In 2022 we will be called to choose the new president of the Region and numerous mayors, first of all that of Palermo. Temporarily, the (certain) after Orlando will precede the after (if after) Musumeci. But the two evolutions travel together. And it is still the phase of the muscular test of strength of every single party and party, ready to polish the silverware and place it on the negotiating table. We defined it as an election souk climate a few weeks ago. We are still in it. But there is time.

Musumeci should be recognized for the ability to have restored stability and linearity to the government of the island. This is anything but a foregone conclusion, after the jokes and jokes of Crocetti’s turbulent five-year period. However, the reasons for the definition and concretization must now be followed up by the need for the transition. And not that today a single monolith is being worked on between Giunta and Ars. They accused him of low administrative profile, they accuse him of poor predisposition to confront the secretariats. The two do not necessarily have to represent a vulnerability. Even if a sudden rise / tightening of tones in recent months and a sort of end-of-year outing on the lack of dialogue would suggest a strategic correction of course. And yet Musumeci remains the only credible candidate in the hands of a frayed center-right in search of a difficult synthesis. Unless the dinner at the Miccichè house does not bring the younger brother of the free-range political trench to break down the robust resistance of the older brother of the rigorous rooms of high finance. Unlikely for sure. But also impossible? On the other hand, the impression is that the table hasn’t even been set yet.

The twilight of Orlandism

Same impression that shines through the parts of Palazzo delle Aquile. The post-Orlando void is even more political than administrative. The story has always been the same for decades: a center-left that has always sat lazy and dozing alongside the eternal mayor, even before calling him to his own, does not even today appear capable of expressing political leadership capable of lighting the flame of consensus. And it’s not like Orlando himself is beating himself up too much to put his own into it. Taken as it is, however, by the need to carry out a twilight mandate or what now remains of it without too much further damage. On the other hand, the opponents are no better off, with an M5S called to survive itself, a large Renzian area without a clear political identity imprint and a center-right that pulls names out of the bag, than even the numerini. bingo.

The hope of normality

In short, it will be a 2022 full of changes. We would like to say everything to experience. If it were not for the coming year we will have to face it with the caution and responsible approach that the global situation still requires. Also to those who are called to choose for the good of all. Without necessarily having to please everyone. In the hope that the year III AD (after Covid) will also be the last of this dramatic era. To immediately open another one. Hopefully better. Normal would be enough.

© All rights reserved

Find out more in digital edition

From the Giornale di Sicilia on newsstands.

To read everything, buy the newspaper or download the digital version

READ THE DIGITAL EDITION