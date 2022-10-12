The time Julia Roberts’ niece broke Evan Peters’ nose

Evan Peters is known for his recent performance in ‘Dahmer’ and although the actor has done an incredible job playing one of the cruelest murderers, in real life he is not the same as his characters and even once received a heavy blow.





Evan Peters is known for participating in American Horror Story and for his most recent work on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, where he played one of the most feared serial killers in the United States, better known as “The Butcher of Milwaukee”. Although it is not the first time that the actor plays a character with psychopathic characteristics, he has admitted that he does not feel comfortable with those roles. because sometimes they can be very disturbing.

However, the actor has experienced quite uncomfortable situations in his personal life and one of them has to do with his old relationship with Emma Roberts, that’s right, Julia Roberts’ niece. Both actors met on the set of Adult World And pback in 2012, it was revealed that they were in a relationshipbut not everything was rosy, because although all couples have arguments they crossed the line and everything became increasingly violent.

In 2013, the lovebirds were staying in Montreal, Canada and what seemed like a sweet trip as a couple ended in a terrible moment. Several guests called the police upon hearing loud screams and when officers arrived at the room they found Evan Peters with a bleeding nose and some bite markswhich is why they decided to arrest the actress of My friend the mermaid.

The arrest was for domestic violence, however Peters He withdrew the charges and clarified that it was all a misunderstanding. To date, none of the actors have spoken about the issue or what really happened, but from that moment their relationship had many ups and downs, until it finally ended in 2019, when the actress began dating Garret Hedlund.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts had heated arguments.



the actor of X-Men: Days of Future Pasthas spoken little about his love relationships, but after his breakup with Emma, ​​he began dating the famous singer Halsey, their relationship did not last that long and they separated in 2020. Currently, the WandaVisión actor has not made public his relationship with someone, but he has certainly won over many fans with his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer.