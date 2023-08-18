An innocent joke made by the protagonist of “Barbie” about one of the most mediocre British royals has resurfaced on the Internet. In fact it was not the joke that was reprehensible, but rather where he said it: we are talking about the time Margot Robbie made fun of Harry in front of William and Kate at an award ceremony.

At the 2020 BAFTA Awards, Margot Robbie got the crowd laughing by making a comment about Prince Harry, and now we look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction to it.

The time Margot Robbie mocked Harry in front of William and Kate

It was in 2020 when Margot Robbie received the Best Supporting Actor award from Brat Pitt at the British Academy Film Awards; The actor justified his absence on the grounds of “family obligations”.

With the dignity characteristic of the actress, the Mirror newspaper recalls that Robbie made a series of jokes of the moment. What evoked the most adoration among those present was directed towards the Duke of Sussex.

Referring to Brad Pitt’s absence, she said, “He says he’s going to name the award after Harry because he’s so excited to take it with him to the United States. His words, not mine!”

Margot Robbie has spoken out about her decision to move to California with wife Meghan Markle away from Prince Harry and the royal family.

reaction of the princes of wales

Cameras immediately panned to the award ceremony attendees, William and Kate, who laughed coyly and calmly as everyone from the prince to presenter Margot Robbie applauded.

It is now that the video has resurfaced on social networks, especially on TikTok, under all kinds of comments collected by Mirror. These can be read from those who believe his response was forced or pretentious, to those who admire the future monarch’s control of the situation.

Let’s remember that Prince Harry didn’t have much time to leave his royal duties in the famous “Megxit”. It was January 8, 2020 when he announced that he was leaving his duty and going to the United States. So, barely a month later, at the February awards ceremony, the topic was still fresh. And that’s when Margot Robbie took advantage and mocked Harry in front of William and Kate.

And you, did you remember this moment? Write to us on the network!

Read more:

The request that Harry and Meghan made to the Queen and she rejected

Body language experts analyze video of Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry’s title removed from Royal Family website