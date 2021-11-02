The time of flying taxis: European cities (almost) ready for service

Rome and Milan also work on fast movements between strategic points, using eVtol, the vertical take-off electric vehicles

We can safely speak of a race between the great European cities in being the first to introduce a ‘flying taxi’ service, based on eVtol, electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing, i.e. electric vertical take-off vehicles. Not just helicopters, but a new type of zero-emission shuttle capable of decongesting urban car traffic while also protecting the environment. Initially, the use of pilots capable of making operations faster could be envisaged, but later, in the so-called “vertiporti” (in practice, the future version of the “taxi stop”) there will be self-driving eVtols , able to connect the various crucial points of the city in the shortest possible time. Recently, Fiumicino hosted the presentation of Volocity, an aircraft built by Volocopter (the investment holding Atlantia and Aeroporti di Roma): fully electric, it will be exhibited from 2 to 4 November in Piazza San Silvestro, in the center of Rome. For the record, Urban Blue the new Aeroporti di Roma (Urban Blue) with Venice airport, Guglielmo Marconi airport in Bologna and aeroports de la Cote d’Azur to promote the creation of ‘vertiporti’.

GREAT EVENTS – Cost of a trip? One hundred and forty euros per passenger (soon there will be two), for a ‘flying’ journey – towards the heart of the capital – which will last 12 or 15 minutes, depending on the distance to be covered starting from Ciampino or Fiumicino airport. An ecological journey to the maximum, given the electric propulsion and the possibility of freeing (initially, a minimum) the congestion of road traffic. Volocopter’s goal is to be operational before the 2025 Jubilee. On the subject, work is also underway in Milan see the recent agreement between Sea – the company that manages the Linate and Malpensa airports – and Skyports, world leader in the design and management of ‘vertiporti’ as the stations designed for flying taxis are called. The objective of the partnership – explains a joint note from its companies – is to study “the opportunity to develop and manage a network in Italy, starting from Milan”. The first hub will be inside the airports – and Linate should start, for strategic reasons – in order to create “a fast intermodal connection with taxi shuttles between the airport and the various strategic areas of the city, whose location is currently under study”. The big target to hit, in this case – is represented by the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

LONDON – Looking at the names and budgets, in pole position on the idea, there is the consortium formed by the British manufacturer Vertical Aerospace, the Virgin Atlantic company and the London-Heathrow airport that is planning to introduce flying taxis in the capital. The first connections between the airport and the financial district of Canary Wharf should be operational by 2025: a 15-minute flight is expected at a cost of around 60 euros. Heathrow is evaluating how the eVtol VA-X4 developed by Vertical Aerospace can adapt to the flight schedules of airlines operating in the UK capital. Beyond the connections with the City, the maximum goal of the operators is to transport passengers to Oxford, Bristol and Southampton. This decongesting the traffic on the ordinary mobility system. The air taxis will be operated by Virgin Atlantic, which has ordered 150 electric aircraft, and is in talks to also launch a network of Virgin-branded electric aircraft from Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick. For the record, VA-X4 can carry one pilot and four passengers, has a speed of 322 km / h and a range of up to 161 km. A nice eVtol, in short.

November 1, 2021 (change November 1, 2021 | 08:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link