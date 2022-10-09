The time Robert Pattinson was warned about dating Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart started dating after meeting during the first movie of “Twilight” in 2007. The fans then applauded that love will go beyond the cinema screens.

But Stewart and Pattinson were private about the relationship, trying to keep their romance out of the spotlight. “When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy, and that’s no way to live.”recalled the actress in 2017, who also pointed out that her previous relationships were not public because she wanted things to remain for herself.

After their relationship ended, Kristen Stewart reflected on her romance with Robert Pattinson. The “Twilight” star said they were “young and stupid and, not to say, we did much better, but that was what I needed”. But why was Pattinson warned about dating Stewart?

Why Robert Pattinson Was Warned About Dating Kristen Stewart

The Twilight director warned Robert Pattinson about Kristen Stewart because of her age. Catherine Hardwicke was nervous about the actor-actress connection on set because Stewart was only 17 when they shot the first movie.

In an interview on The Big Hit Show podcast, Hardwicke explained: “I realized they had a lot of chemistry and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17 years old. I don’t want to get involved in illegal things.”. Hardwicke continued: “I remember telling Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17 years old. In our country, it’s illegal to have sex…’ And he said, ‘Oh, she’s fine, whatever’”.

The director added that Pattinson “I was so into” in the audition kiss scene with Stewart who “fell off the bed.”

An executive explained that Robert Pattinson I was in love with Kristen Stewart. Nancy Kirkpatrick said that the actor mentioned: “I had a crush on Kristen from the first time I saw her at the audition.”. But Kirkpatrick said that after Hardwicke warned the interpreter about Stewart’s age, he told her: “had to wait”.