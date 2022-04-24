The time Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock kissed in public

Scarlett Johansson Y Sandra Bullock They are two most recognized actresses of Hollywood, thanks to the roles they have played over the years and that remained in the retina of their fans. But, in addition to being two great movie starswhat few remember is that they starred in a picturesque moment several years ago.

In 2010, when both were on stage at the MTV Movie Awards in the Universal City of Los Angeles, they surprised everyone present and the viewers at home by saying a few words and then kissing, which even seemed unplanned. for the Johansson reaction.

The actress who years later would become Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was nervous and surprised by what happened on stage, but there was no turning back, as the event was recorded by the cameras that were broadcast live. The images went around the world.

Why did Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock kiss?

During the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, the actress from “Gravity” had been invited to receive the Generation award, in recognition of her great career and on stage she was accompanied by BRadley Cooper, Betty White and a young woman Scarlett Johansson.

At the time, Johansson was married to Ryan Reynoldsactor who had co-starred with Bullock in the film “The proposal”. Coincidentally, a kiss from this film between Bullock and Reynolds was nominated for Best Kiss. So, in order for Scarlett not to feel left out, they kissed in front of everyone.

Sandra Bullock then said a few words to ask everyone if she could go back to normal now. As expected, that action caused a lot of controversy at the time and the names of the actresses were on the covers of the whole world within a few minutes. Some media outlets even talked about it a few days later. Currently, the kiss between the actresses would have been a trend in all social networks.