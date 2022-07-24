The time that ‘Gal Gadot’ served the Israeli military: PHOTOS

‘Gal Gadot’ Varsano, is an Israeli actress, producer and model, internationally recognized for her stardom in the world of cinema, especially for his character in the live-action of “Wonder Woman” in 2017.

Before stepping on the cinematographic world‘Gal Gadot’, had an interesting past in which he could develop as a soldier and also as a beauty queen.

It all started when, at the age of 18, when won Miss Israel in 2004; after this debut, opportunities for the world of modeling opened up, and collaborating with Gucci and Huawei.

He also participated in miss Universe that same year, but did not qualify among the finalists, although it was something that she was not interested in. Some time later he declared the following:

“I knew I didn’t want to win Miss Universe, it wasn’t my thing; for an 18-year-old girl it seemed like too much responsibility (…) the rules that the contestants had to follow were ridiculous, who wears a long dress to breakfast?

Photo:Twitter:@Israel_Defense

How did ‘Gal Gadot’ get into Israel’s military?

After two years, ‘Gal Gadot’ he was already doing his career in Milan and in Pariswhen he received a call at age 20, where they told him that he had to return to Israel to do his military service.

She came right back to provide services to his native country. The actress affirmed that they are two years in which something must be given for that country: “It’s not about one, it’s about learning discipline and respect”, assured the actress.

Being in the military he learned tactical maneuvers, weapons handling and self-defense; which helped him later to perform better in action movies, such as in the saga of Fast and furious.

‘Gal Gadot’, shows us that military service should not why be considered as something bad, since it is a great opportunity for growth and provide services to your country.